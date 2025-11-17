Apple has sparked both fascination and mockery with its latest accessory: the iPhone Pocket, a 3D-knitted, sock-like pouch made in collaboration with Japanese designer Issey Miyake. Rather than a typical case, it’s built to be worn — cross-body, tied to a bag, or looped around your wrist.

Priced at $229.95 for the long, cross-body version and $149.95 for a shorter strap, the iPhone Pocket can fully enclose your phone but stretch to reveal the screen and even hold a few small items like AirPods or cards.

The design philosophy is rooted in Miyake’s signature “piece of cloth” concept — crafted in Japan using a single-piece 3D-knit construction. Apple says the open weave gives you a peek inside without fully taking the iPhone out.

But not everyone’s impressed. On social media, users have not held back: some call it a “cut-up sock,” while others question why anyone would pay hundreds for fabric around their phone.

Despite the backlash, the iPhone Pocket flew off shelves. Within hours of launch (starting 14 November), it reportedly sold out across Apple’s U.S. online store, with limited remaining stock in other countries.

This isn’t Apple’s first foray into wearable-phone fashion — earlier this year, they introduced a $59 cross-body strap. But the high price and bold design of the Pocket position it more as a fashion statement than practical gear.

Love it or hate it, the iPhone Pocket is undeniably Apple doing Apple: blending design, luxury, and controversy into one surprisingly soft package.