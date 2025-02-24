Apple Removes Advanced Data Protection Tool

Apple has removed its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) tool from customers in the UK, following a government demand for “backdoor” access to user data. The ADP tool, which uses end-to-end encryption, allowed only account holders to view items stored online in iCloud. Apple expressed “grave disappointment” over the removal, stating it would make users more vulnerable to data breaches and threats to customer privacy.

The UK government’s request, made under the Investigatory Powers Act, asked Apple to provide access to encrypted data. However, Apple has refused to build a “backdoor” or master key to its products and services. Instead, the company has removed the ADP tool, making all data accessible by Apple and shareable with law enforcement if they have a warrant.

Cybersecurity expert Alan Woodward criticized the UK government’s approach, calling it “incredibly naive” to think they could dictate terms to a large US technology company. Woodward argued that Apple’s move sends a message that weakening encryption for enemies also weakens it for friends, ultimately making applications less secure for UK users without benefiting intelligence operations.

The removal of ADP affects nine iCloud categories, including iCloud Backup, iCloud Drive, and Photos, which will no longer have end-to-end encryption. However, messaging services like iMessage and FaceTime will remain end-to-end encrypted by default. Apple has assured customers that it remains committed to offering the highest level of security for personal data.