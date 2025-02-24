ICT Ministry Showcases Tech lnitiatives At National Youth Day

Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services recently showcased it’s commitment in empowering youths through technology at the National Youth Day celebrations in Bulawayo on Friday , the event, themed “Empower Youth, Secure the Future,” brought together over 20,000 young Zimbabweans who engaged with President Mnangagwa and showcased their talents.

The Ministry’s exhibitions and activities highlighted the transformative role of technology in youth empowerment, providing a platform for young innovators to present their digital solutions and entrepreneurial ventures. This initiative fostered a culture of innovation and collaboration, underscoring the Ministry’s dedication to creating a digitally inclusive society and driving economic growth through technology.

“In this digital age, you must be equipped with the necessary skills to navigate the complex global ecosystem. The rapid application of Artificial Intelligence entails that we must adapt to the fast-changing world by capacitating ourselves, sector by sector, with the requisite digital proficiencies and capabilities.

I, therefore, challenge you, our young people, to harness the transformative power of technology, innovate and unleash your enthusiasm as well as entrepreneurship skills towards creating wealth and job opportunities, while contributing to the growth of our economy.

In line with the government’s policy of decentralizing national events, the Ministry’s participation in the National Youth Day celebrations demonstrated its commitment to promoting technology-driven development across the country. By supporting young innovators and entrepreneurs, the Ministry aims to cultivate a vibrant tech ecosystem that drives economic growth and secures a brighter future for Zimbabwe’s youth”, President Mnangagwa said during his address at the conference.

The Ministry’s efforts to promote digital inclusion and innovation are part of a broader strategy to develop Zimbabwe’s tech sector. Recent initiatives, such as the commissioning of ICT laboratories in schools across the country, have aimed to boost digital literacy and provide young people with the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy.