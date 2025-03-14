Apple Plans Airpods Feature That Can Live-Translate Conversations

In a move that could change the way people communicate across languages, Apple is reportedly developing a new generation of AirPods capable of live language translation, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The feature will be offered as a part of an AirPods software upgrade later this year, the report said, and will be tied to the iOS 19 update to its mobile operating system.

This feature would position Apple in direct competition with tech giants like Google, which has long been a leader in real-time translation through its Pixel Buds and Google Translate services.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

While the idea of seamless, real-time translation through earbuds sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie, it raises important questions about the practicality, advantages, and potential drawbacks of such a technology as accuracy concerns are high.

The company had last year said its AirPods Pro 2 can be turned into a personalized hearing aid via software updates.

According to reports, Apple is planning a major overhaul to its software later on this year and will change the look of its operating systems and interface of its iPhone, iPad and Mac.

While the idea of live translation is exciting, the technology is far from perfect. Even Google’s Pixel Buds, which offer real-time translation, sometimes struggle with accents, dialects, and complex sentences. If Apple’s AirPods face similar issues, users may find the feature unreliable in critical situations.

Real-time translation is a computationally intensive task, especially if it involves multiple languages. This could significantly drain the AirPods’ battery, reducing their usability for extended periods. Additionally, the processing power required might lead to overheating or performance issues.

Any technology that involves voice processing raises concerns about data security. Users may worry about their conversations being recorded, stored, or misused, even if Apple claims that translations are processed on-device.

Apple’s products are notoriously expensive, and these next-generation AirPods are likely to come with a premium price tag. This could make them inaccessible to a large portion of the global population, limiting their impact as a universal communication tool.