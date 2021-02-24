The Zimbabwe Government through the ministry of ICT Postal and courier service in conjuction with the Office Of the President and cabinet (OPC) today officially commissioned the national data center at the Mukwati government complex in Harare

At a very high level event commissioned by the President of Zimbabwe, HE Emmerson Mnangagwa and both his deputies VP Chiwenga and VP Kembo Mohadi and top government officials, the move signified the importance of the data center to government.

The data centre has been on the cards for a long time as government seeks to digitalize its operations and data storage which predominantly have been manual or hard copies back up system for decades.

The move is highly anticipated to accelerate the digitization of government processes and use the servers for both data processing and storage while skeptics and activists have already stated that the centre will be used to monitor, trach and snoop into personal data, especially after government has dumped already existing data centres at the University of Zimbabwe and TelOne , which are all state controlled.

However the the center is expected to deliver much good than harm to revolutionize the digital sphere for state arms and state controlled enterprises.

Addressing delegates during the official commissioning, the Minister of ICT Postal and Courier Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the national data centre will also support government’s aspirations in the National Development Strategy One leading up to Vision2030.

“We are optimistic that with what we have seen then we can go further in terms of ensuring transparency and accountability.”

the data centre is aimed to create a facility for the centralisation of Govt ICT’s operations and equipment with a view to achieving cost savings, greater coordination and better efficiency to facilitate the coordinated modernisation of Govt business

The national data centre is set to anchor e-government systems for the attainment of national development strategies

In a presentation, at the commissioning ceremony the Permanent Secretary for e-Government in the office of the President and Cabinet, Brigadier General Charles Wekwete described the National Data Centre as a One Stop Shop for storing all information.

“It is all about allowing cloud computing to provide the virtual services to all ministries and departments rather than each having premise physical areas.