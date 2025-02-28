ZITF Gears Up To Host Regional Road Shows

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company is gearing up to host regional road shows to promote the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, the first event is scheduled to take place today, February 28, at Hotel Sky in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, and will be an exclusive gathering of forward-thinking business leaders .

The ZITF Company, in partnership with the Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa, is organizing the event to spotlight lucrative trade and investment opportunities in Zimbabwe while strengthening regional collaboration. This initiative is part of the ZITF Regional Roadshows, which aim to promote the trade fair and attract businesses to participate .

The choice of South Africa as the first country to host the regional road shows was influenced by its status as Zimbabwe’s most important trade partner. South Africa is the biggest stockholder of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Zimbabwe and supplies a significant amount of manufacturing equipment, raw materials, and finished goods .

This year’s edition of the ZITF, which coincides with the exhibition’s 65th anniversary, will take place from April 21 to 26 under the theme “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape” ,the event will focus on the manufacturing sector and industrialization, with a spotlight on the science of industrial-scale production and productivity concepts .