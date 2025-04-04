ZITF Bolsters Team with Key Appointments

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has made two strategic appointments to drive business growth and strengthen its position in the exhibition industry.

Ms Doreen Dzamatira has been appointed as Sales and Relationships Manager, while Mr Thandolwenkosi Nkomo will serve as Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager, effective April 1.

Ms Dzamatira will play a crucial role in driving revenue growth, cultivating customer relationships, and launching innovative events that enhance the company’s presence in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.

Mr Nkomo brings a wealth of experience in media relations, community engagement, crisis communications, and stakeholder relationship building. He is expected to elevate the ZITF Company’s marketing and corporate communications strategies.

These appointments align with ZITF’s broader strategy to enhance its market influence and expand its footprint in the MICE industry. By strengthening its team, ZITF aims to consolidate its position as a leading player in the exhibition industry.