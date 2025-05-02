Zimbabwe’s Internet Penetration Rises to 81.49% in Q4 2024

Zimbabwe’s internet penetration rate has marginally increased by 1.42 percentage points, from 80.07% to reach 81.49% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to the latest sector performance report released by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), the penetration rate increased by 1.42 percentage points taking it from the 80.07% recorded in the previous quarter to 81.49%. This growth is evidence of the accelerating adoption of internet services across the nation, driven by infrastructure investments, competitive pricing, and the entry of new players like Starlink Zimbabwe.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

The report highlights several factors behind the surge in internet connectivity. Mobile internet subscriptions, which dominate the market, grew by 1.52% to 12.17 million, accounting for the bulk of active subscriptions. Fixed LTE and WiMAX technologies also saw notable increases of 13.81% and 39.43%, respectively. However, the most dramatic growth came from VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) subscriptions, which skyrocketed by 513.79% to 23,410, attributed to the launch of Starlink’s satellite internet services in Zimbabwe.

The POTRAZ report noted the entry of low-earth orbit operators has disrupted the market, offering affordable and reliable internet access, particularly in underserved areas. This expansion has not only improved accessibility but also intensified competition among Internet Access Providers (IAPs), benefiting consumers through better services and pricing.

The rise in internet penetration is closely tied to advancements in network infrastructure. Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) continued to invest in 5G technology, with base stations increasing by 48.15% in the quarter. Meanwhile, equipped international internet bandwidth capacity surged by 28.35%, reaching 1,401,747 Mbps. Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Dandemutande and Telecontract upgraded their equipped international Internet bandwidth capacities by 35.29%, 52.58% and 25% respectively while, the rest of the operators maintained their previous quarter positions.

Used international bandwidth capacity mirrored this growth, with incoming traffic jumping by 110.43% to 889,102 Mbps. This reflects heightened demand for data-intensive applications, from video streaming to cloud-based services, as Zimbabweans increasingly integrate digital tools into daily life.

Despite progress, challenges remain. The depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar (ZWG) against major currencies has pressured operators reliant on imported equipment, forcing them to innovate cost-management strategies. POTRAZ reported that while nominal revenues for IAPs grew by 69.92%, real-term growth was a modest 11.38% after accounting for currency fluctuations.

Consumer preferences are also evolving rapidly. The report noted a decline in traditional voice traffic (PSTN) by 5.99%, as users shift to Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms like WhatsApp and FaceTime for cheaper communication. This trend underscores the need for operators to prioritise data-centric offerings.

Looking ahead, the country can anticipate sustained growth fuelled by emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning (ML). If the exchange rate is stable, it could further bolster sector performance in the following year, enabling more predictable investment planning.

With 81.49% of the population now online, the focus turns to bridging remaining gaps particularly in rural areas and ensuring affordability. As Starlink and other innovators reshape the landscape, the sector’s ability to adapt will determine whether Zimbabwe can sustain its momentum and harness the full potential of the digital age.