Latrom Systems to Unveil Revolutionary AI-Based CCTV Technology

The future of smart surveillance in Zimbabwe is here, as Latrom Systems gears up to launch its groundbreaking AI-powered CCTV technology at the exclusive Marketing After Hours executive networking event. The event, hosted in collaboration with the Marketers Association Zimbabwe (MAZ) and Topline Research Solutions (TRS), will take place tomorrow, April 11, 2025, at the Holiday Inn Harare from 17:30 to 20:00 Hrs.

Under the theme “Shaping Economic Growth Through Cutting-Edge AI,” this high-profile gathering will bring together business leaders, IT professionals, and marketing executives to explore the transformative role of AI in business intelligence, security, and operations.

Revolutionizing Security and Business Intelligence

Imagine a security camera that not only monitors its surroundings but also detects unusual activity, sends real-time alerts, and even contacts security personnel via phone call. Latrom Systems is making this vision a reality.

Their AI-powered technology enables surveillance cameras to analyze patterns, learn environmental activity, and autonomously respond to security threats—transforming traditional monitoring into a proactive, intelligent system. This advancement positions Zimbabwean businesses at the forefront of AI-driven efficiency, optimizing security, customer experience, and operational effectiveness.

Why AI Surveillance Matters for Zimbabwean Businesses

AI-powered surveillance is already revolutionizing security in South Africa, where leading banks, retailers, and mining companies use AI analytics to enhance safety and streamline business processes. In Zimbabwe, many businesses have yet to harness the full potential of AI-powered monitoring, but Latrom Systems is here to change that.

From reducing security risks to increasing operational efficiency, the benefits of AI-powered CCTV technology include:

Retailers: AI analytics optimize store layouts, reduce checkout queues, and prevent shoplifting through real-time alerts.

Banks: Smart surveillance detects suspicious activities at ATMs, enhances fraud prevention, and improves customer service by analyzing foot traffic and wait times.

Mining Sector: AI-driven monitoring prevents unauthorized access, ensures worker safety, and safeguards expensive equipment against theft.