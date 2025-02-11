Zimbabwe Launches Ethical AI Driven RAM

Zimbabwe has launched the Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) workshop in Mutare harnessing the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in effort to develop a National AI Strategy, aligning with the country’s development priorities.

The RAM workshop brought together experts from government, academia, civil society, and other sectors to deliberate on key findings and recommendations for Zimbabwe’s RAM report, the objectives of this workshop were to familiarize participants with the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of AI and the RAM, and to develop a clear roadmap for finalizing the Zimbabwe RAM report.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Dr. B. Chirume said, “The RAM process offers us a unique opportunity to assess our readiness for AI adoption, identify gaps in our existing frameworks, and develop targeted policy interventions. By doing so, we can ensure that AI serves as a force for good, empowering our citizens and advancing national development in a way that leaves no one behind”.

RAM is a critical tool outlined in the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of AI, adopted by Zimbabwe in November 2021. This methodology serves as a guide for countries to evaluate existing frameworks, capacities, and competencies necessary for ethical AI adoption. It identifies capacity gaps and informs the development of actionable policy recommendations tailored to each country’s unique needs.

By leveraging RAM, Zimbabwe aims to ensure that AI serves as a force for good, empowering citizens and advancing national development in a way that leaves no one behind.