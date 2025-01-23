ZETDC Sets Deadline for 1,800MW Battery Storage Project Bids

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has set March 18, 2025, as the deadline for bids on its ambitious plan to construct three large-scale battery storage facilities with a combined capacity of 1,800MW.

The project, designed to alleviate Zimbabwe’s persistent power shortages, has already generated significant international interest, to participate bidding entities are required to deposit a bid security of US$500,000 and an establishment fee of US$25,000, applicable to both domestic and international participants.

According to ZETDC, the initiative will see three 600MW facilities installed at Munyati, Harare, and Insukamini Power Stations, leveraging existing grid infrastructure for seamless integration. The stored energy will be used to supplement the country’s limited power generation capacity during peak hours and at night.

Zimbabwe has been grappling with acute power shortages due to a combination of low water levels at the Kariba Dam and technical challenges at the Hwange thermal power station. The battery storage project represents a bold step towards addressing the power crisis and transitioning to a cleaner, more reliable energy future.

“Battery storage systems offer unparalleled flexibility,” said Engineer Tinashe Rushwaya, an energy expert. “They can respond almost instantaneously to fluctuations in demand and supply, ensuring a more stable and reliable power supply.”

The project aligns with Zimbabwe’s broader energy transition goals, which include increasing the share of renewable energy in the national mix to 2,100MW by 2030. The battery systems will charge during off-peak hours and discharge during peak demand, reducing reliance on costly and polluting diesel generators.

Interested bidders are submitting their applications via the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe platform. With the deadline fast approaching, ZETDC is poised to select partners who can deliver world-class solutions to Zimbabwe’s energy challenges.