Swan Lands ln Harare With Exciting Launch Event

Harare’s high-density suburb of Mbare is set to come alive this weekend as Swan officially launches its brand in the city, marking its second major rollout in Zimbabwe. The highly anticipated event, to be held at Rufaro Stadium, promises an unforgettable day of football, music, and celebration, as the Zimbabwean company continues to champion local investment and community engagement.

Speaking at the press briefing, the head of Marketing for Swan Valley International Victoria Ayisa said

“The highlight of the day will be a football tournament featuring Caps United vs Dynamos and Swan FC taking on Star FM among others in what promises to be an exciting and competitive match. Fans of the beautiful games will be treated to thrilling action on the field, setting the tone for the rest of the event.

Adding to the excitement is an impressive lineup of musical performances. Zimbabwean music legends Alick Macheso and Winky D will headline the event, supported by the dynamic Saintflow and the popular Kinnah, affectionately known as Mr Mbare. These artists are expected to draw large crowds with their energetic and diverse performances, making it a truly memorable occasion for all attendees.

She also added that the event offers an accessible entry point for everyone,

“Admission is set at just two Swan cigarette boxes, which can be purchased at outlets around Harare or at the gate at an affordable price. Alternatively, attendees can pay $1 for two boxes to gain entry, ensuring the event remains inclusive and within reach for many in the community.

Swan’s launch in Harare is more than just a celebration; it’s a testament to the brand’s commitment to the country’s economic growth.

The Swan Valley Group has invested over $15 million into the project, creating employment opportunities and contributing to local development. As a proud Zimbabwean company, Swan is promoting the “Buy Zimbabwe” initiative, encouraging citizens to support locally produced goods and services.

The Swan brand has already made waves with its wide range of premium cigarette flavors, including Swan Toasted, Swan Menthol, Swan Classic Capsule, Swan Red, Swan Blue, Reign Toasted, and Reign Menthol. This diverse offering ensures that every smoker can find a flavor that suits their taste, underscoring Swan’s dedication to quality and consumer satisfaction.

Harare residents and visitors are encouraged to come out and experience this vibrant launch event in the heart of Mbare. With football, music, and a celebration of local talent and investment, it’s an occasion that highlights the best of Zimbabwean community spirit. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of Swan’s exciting journey as it continues to expand and make an impact.