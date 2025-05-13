Zamtel Expands 4G/5G Network With 600 New Sites Across Zambia

Zamtel has announced the rollout of 600 new 4G and 5G sites across Zambia, in a strategic move to enhance network capacity, internet speeds, and service reliability, especially in underserved areas such as Chalal.

The development is part of Zamtel’s wider effort to increase national data coverage, which currently stands at 46%, with a target to reach 90% by the end of 2025. The upgrade aligns with government policy to transition away from legacy 2G and 3G networks in favor of high-speed mobile connectivity.

The new rollout builds on earlier infrastructure growth under the GRZ Phase II Access to Communication Project, through which Zamtel constructed 744 new towers primarily in rural and remote areas. This positioned the company as the operator with the broadest network footprint in Zambia.

By Ruvarashe Gora

The company is also integrating sustainability into its infrastructure expansion by powering sites with solar and lithium-ion battery systems. It has partnered with organizations like ZAFFICO and CARE International to promote environmental stewardship through tree planting initiatives.

The 4G/5G expansion is expected to support Zambia’s broader digital transformation goals by improving access to digital services, enhancing e-learning opportunities, supporting mobile financial services, and enabling data-driven development.

Zamtel’s rollout is underway, with sites expected to go live in phases over the coming months.