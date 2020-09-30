We have over 60% TelOne ADSL subscribers: Mutasa

Convergence network provider TelOne has more than 60% of Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line (ADSL) market share, a company executive has revealed.

TelOne is the sole provider of landline services in the country.

According to the company’s Managing Director Chipo Mutasa, the company enjoys an uncontested share in the ADSL space.

Asymmetric digital subscriber line is a type of digital subscriber line technology, a data communications technology that enables faster data transmission over copper telephone lines than a conventional voiceband modem can provide.

The technology was introduced by the state-owned telecommunication company in 2011.

In a weekly TechnoMag show dubbed Tech Business, the company said, “Over 60% of our homes broadband subscribers use ADSL lines, because we are a fixed network which is all over the country and this goes beyond generations before Telone fixed telephones have been used in many homes.”

“We have been using the copper network but had to upgrade it due to technology evolution and making it relevant for consumers of today,” she added.

Mutasa further said that the landline is still relevant but due to digital progression a lot has changed.

“We still have our landline at TelOne, we are still very solid but, at the same time we now need to mend it with other technologies,” she said.

Meanwhile, Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) latest report show that that landline usage has declined by 0.2% as if face stiff competition from emerging technologies.

The report on the other hand reveals that an increase in the usage of fixed telephones in the corporate world grew due to the adoption of ADSL.

