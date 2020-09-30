Facebook incorporates Messenger into Instagram DMs



Social Media app Facebook will begin incorporating more of Messenger’s features into Instagram’s chat ,including the ability to send messages across the two apps.

Facebook has been testing the feature which will now be made available to every user of Instagram in the next few months.

Instagram users will have to update the version and get the new way to messenger , enabling them to reach Facebook users without Instagram accounts from the instagram app.

Briefing reporters Facebook representatives emphasised that the update is not merging your Facebook and Instagram account, or combining your inboxes.

If you use both apps, you’ll still be able to send and receive messages separately. Facebook is also allowing you to control whether or not you want non-Instagram users to be able to message you on Instagram and whether non-Facebook users can chat with you on Messenger.

