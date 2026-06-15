Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a comprehensive ban on social media for children under 16 in the United Kingdom, describing the sweeping policy as a real change for our children and our future. Set to take effect by next spring, the legislation will surpass similar pioneering measures recently introduced in Australia.

Speaking at Downing Street to an audience that included campaigners and bereaved parents, Starmer outlined plans to prohibit access to all major social platforms for young teenagers. The crackdown will also extend to other online products like gaming applications, specifically mandating the removal of features that allow children to chat with strangers

“Social media is making children unhappy, it’s making it easier for bullies to harass and abuse them, and it could even be harming their mental health,” Starmer stated. Acknowledging that the digital platforms have brought some benefits to young people and that the decision was not made lightly, he maintained that a total ban was ultimately the right choice for his government to make.

The bold policy initiative arrives as Starmer anticipates an impending leadership challenge, with the announcement implicitly framed as a defining legacy of his tenure as prime minister. He emphasised that the ban aims to reassure families and ensure children receive a “fair chance” to grow up safely. According to government data released Sunday from its recent consultation, nine in 10 parents actively back the minimum age requirement of 16.

Addressing skepticism that tech-savvy teenagers might easily circumvent the digital blockade, Starmer drew a parallel to physical age restrictions. “We don’t say, ‘Oh, look, a teenager managed to get a drink somehow, so let’s not bother banning alcohol sales for children,'” he argued. He emphasised that laws serve as an expression of societal values, shifting parental conversations and shaping cultural expectations over time.

During the ensuing question-and-answer session, Starmer mapped out an aggressive legislative timeline, aiming to pass the bill by the end of the year. When questioned about a potential backlash from major US technology corporations, the Prime Minister stood firm, rejecting the notion that being pro-technology is mutually exclusive with child safety.

“I do not accept, and I will never accept that you can’t be both pro tech and AI, and at the same time say we must protect our children,” Starmer declared, firmly pledging not to compromise the security and happiness of the next generation.

In a parallel move, Zimbabwe is also in the process of implementing strict regulations to limit youth access to digital platforms. Under its newly drafted Child Online Protection Policy, the Zimbabwean government plans to ban social media access for minors under the age of 18. Set to become the first African nation to impose such a restriction, authorities in Harare have cited similar concerns regarding cyberbullying, online exploitation, and addiction, signalling a growing global consensus on regulating digital spaces for young users.