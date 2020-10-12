Twitter Flags Trump Tweet Claiming He’s ‘Immune’ to COVID-19

Twitter on Sunday flagged the US President Donald Trump’s tweet on being immune from COVID-19, claiming it has violated rules on spreading misleading information regarding the virus.



Twitter maintained that the particular tweet violated rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. However, it also determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible.

Although viewers can still see the US president’s tweet after going through a warning, commenting and sharing options have been disabled.



Trump’s tweet came soon after a three-night stay in hospital following his positive test for Covid-19. “A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!!,” he wrote.

A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020.



