TelOne centre for learning graduates 132 Tech students

Telone centre for learning on its 6th graduation ceremony capped 132 telecommunications diploma students.

Of the 132 students 46 were females while 86 were males.

Speaking during the ceremony Minister of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Service Jenfan Muswere said the institution has been adopting relevant programs to equip the next generation.

“The government has made it a policy that the institutions of higher learning become hubs for innovation.”

“ This graduation ceremony is coming when we have all realised the importance of innovation were we have seen the Covid-19 pandemic were we are seeing the rapid growth of teleworking and high demand of digital innovation.”

“ As a ministry we are making sure Telone officers a conducive environment of innovation and technology, “ he said.

Students who graduated can be Technicias , data analysts and other technology career prospectives.