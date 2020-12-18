Stanbic Bank Zero-rates internet banking



Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has zero rated its digital platforms to cushion its clients from high data costs.

Customers can now access the Stanbic app, Internet banking and their website at a zero charge using Econet network.

Stanbic Bank said the subsidising of internet service is meant to cushion customers.

“In recognition of the escalating data bundles costs among others, the Standard Bank Group subsidiary has zero-rated the platforms for all their customers who are Econet subscribers.”

“The development is meant to cushion the customers in line with the institution’s thrust to put the interest of its customers first.”

SlydePay app has also been subsided for customers.

The app enables account holders to pay bills and make in-store purchases on their phone using QR code scanning technology.

While most banks have been adopting digital ways of banking.

Customers often incur data costs while accessing digital banking services.