Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to Limit Statellite Permits to Five Years, Challenging Musk’s Starlink

India’s telecom regulator, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), is set to recommend that satellite broadband spectrum be allocated for only five years, defying Elon Musk’s Starlink, which has requested a 20-year permit. This move aims to assess market adoption and pricing dynamics before committing to long-term allocations, a senior government official revealed.

TRAI is currently finalizing recommendations on spectrum pricing and allocation, which will be submitted to the federal government within a month. The decision will impact major players, including Starlink and Indian telecom giants Reliance and Bharti Airtel, both of which have signed distribution deals with Musk’s satellite internet service.

Industry stakeholders have differing views on the permit duration. While Starlink argues that a 20-year allocation would enable affordable pricing and long-term business planning, Reliance initially sought a three-year term to allow periodic market reassessment. Bharti Airtel has also advocated for a shorter, 3-5 year duration.

By Ruvarashe Gora

A government source explained that the five-year limit will allow New Delhi to revise spectrum prices based on market developments. The pricing of satellite spectrum is expected to be significantly lower than traditional telecom licenses, which are auctioned for 20 years.

Musk’s partnerships with Reliance and Airtel, which will enable Starlink devices to be sold across India, remain subject to regulatory clearances. The development follows Musk’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, where they discussed technology and space-related collaborations.