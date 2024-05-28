Starlink Announces Its Service Plan For Zim

Global satellite-based internet service provider Starlink has announced its service plan for Zimbabwe and it’s starting the third quarter of the year and is expected to revolutionize the information communication and technology service in the country through high speed and increased coverage to areas that had over the years been excluded.

Elon Musk’ s project will see Zimbabwe joining a select group of African countries using high-speed, low-cost broadband internet services after the Government at the weekend approved the licencing of Starlink.

The licencing requirements are now being worked out.

“With regard to Starlink, they have indicated in their application that they will roll out service in the third quarter of the year. That is what they have said. In their application they willing provide back hauling connectivity and they can also enter into commercial arrangements with local players,” POTRAZ director general Gift Machengete confirmed.

He said there were a lot of advantages that could be derived from satellite telecommunication service providers.

“Satellite service providers provide high-speed internet services. There will be areas that they will be providing services that have not had the service, like the rural areas, where there is no optic fibre.”

Backhaul is a telecommunications term that refers to the process of carrying data from a smaller, local network to a larger, more powerful network. It is the network infrastructure that powers the Internet.

It serves as an intermediate between the main network and the small networks used for distribution to other smaller channel.