ICT Lab Commissioned At Makumimavi Primary School

The ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services capacitated the Makumimavi Primary School in Chivhu today under the first education project by government in partnership with OPEC Fund.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa also commissioned 17 schools in Chikomba West Constituency where seventeen schools were constructed under the first education project by the Government of Zimbabwe in partnership with the OPEC Fund for International Development Fund (OFID).

The OPEC Fund for International Development (OPEC Fund) is an intergovernmental development finance institution established in 1976 by the member states of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The OPEC Fund was conceived at the Conference of the Sovereigns and Heads of State of OPEC Member Countries, which was held in Algiers, Algeria, in March 1975. A Solemn Declaration of the Conference “reaffirmed the natural solidarity which unites OPEC countries with other developing countries in their struggle to overcome underdevelopment”, and called for measures to strengthen cooperation between these countries.