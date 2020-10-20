South Africans to pay TV licences to consume Netflix Content

South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has proposed new regulations to charge South Africans a TV licence for using streaming services like Netflix.

The public broadcaster argued that the definition of a TV licence is oudated and needs to be ajusted to current realities.

Deputy Communications Minister Pinky Kekana made the remarks in a presentation to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications.

According to Kekana’s proposal, people who only watch streaming services (Netflix, Prime etc) should also pay TV licences.

“Including engaging with those who have been carrying the SABC programmes on their pay-TV, how do we through ICASA make sure that they too are able to assist us to collect TV licences?” Kekana said.

“But we are not only limiting it to TV. We also have other platforms where people consume content and in all of those areas, that is where we should look at how we are able to get SABC licence fees from those gadgets.”

The SABC said that regulation is needed which would require pay-TV service providers like MultiChoice (DStv) and video on demand providers like Netflix to collect TV licences on behalf of the SABC.



Under this new proposal, those who consume media on tablets, laptops and phones will also be charged by SABC.



Meanwhile , a TV licence in South Africa cost about R265 annual fee for first time applicants

