Telecommunications operator, NetOne has updated its WhatsApp data packages to fully support video and voice calling, reversing previous industry-wide restrictions. The update, which is now live for all subscribers nationwide, breaks away from longstanding industry norms that traditionally restricted data-heavy VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) features on affordable social media packages, allowing users to connect regardless of the specific bundle tier they purchase.

Historically, Zimbabwean telecommunications providers have restricted voice and video calls on their dedicated social media data bundles. This practice meant that standard WhatsApp packages were strictly limited to text messaging, photo sharing, and document transfers.

Subscribers attempting to initiate a WhatsApp call would find their connection blocked, which forced them to purchase more expensive, general-purpose data plans to access Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services.

In a direct shift from this policy, NetOne’s revised WhatsApp bundles now allow users to initiate video and voice calls regardless of the size or price of the data package they purchase. According to the company, this functional update permits unthrottled video calling on all tiers, starting from the entry-level $1.00 package up to the maximum $5.00 monthly option.

The network operator stated that the restored video functionality is supported by optimised network speeds designed to prevent lag and dropped connections during long-duration calls. NetOne emphasised the practical, everyday utility of this feature, noting that subscribers frequently use video calls for casual interactions.

Subscribers can now video-call with the following USD WhatsApp bundle tiers:

• 2 Days: $1.00 for 200MB

• 7 Days: $1.50 for 250MB

• 7 Days: $2.50 for 480MB

• 30 Days: $4.00 for 500MB

• 30 Days: $5.00 for 1,000MB

By ensuring that even the most affordable $1.00 package supports full video calling functionality, NetOne has removed the necessity for users to buy standard data packages for face-to-face digital communication.