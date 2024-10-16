Powertel Communications Reviews ZWG Tariffs

Leading internet and Voice services provider Powertel Communications has reviewed its ZWG denominated tariffs with effect from October 2024.

In a notice of tariff review dated October 2024 the communication company wrote, ” Powertel Communications would like to advise it’s valued clients that it has reviewed its ZWG denominated tariffs with effect from October 2024, this is in line with Potraz Regulatory Notice No. 6 of 2024.

The company recently launched a low-latency internet connection with limited speeds at Midlands State University with the intention to integrate geostationary and low Earth orbits, ensuring customers access superior internet speeds and a reliable network and the adoption increases support for growing demand, high bandwidth application, reaching undeserved communities and enhanced broadband speeds.