NetOne Set To Review Tariffs Effective October 17

One of Zimbabwe’s leading mobile network operators Netone has announced adjustment of tariffs for voice, data, and SMS services, which will take effect on October 17, 2024.

In a public notice of tariff review, the company wrote,” Kindly note that we will be reviewing our headline tariff for voice, data and SMS effective 17 October 2024”

The changes are expected to reflect evolving market conditions and rising operational costs, aligning with the company’s goal of maintaining quality service delivery across all platforms.

According to a public notice shared by the mobile operator, the new tariffs will be as follows:

• Voice Calls: ZWG 0.0177 per second

• Data: ZWG 0.1660 per megabyte

• SMS: ZWG 0.2161 per message

Customers are encouraged to visit NetOne’s website and official social media platforms for further details regarding the tariff adjustments.