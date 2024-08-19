POTRAZ, HIT Collaboration Yields 57 Data Protection Officers

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) and the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) today celebrate their collaboration in pioneering the Data Protection Officer Certification Training Program as 57 new Data Protection officers graduates.

POTRAZ Director General Dr Gift Machengete said, ” Today is a historic day for Zimbabwe and Sub Saharan Africa as a key whole. We are not only marking the graduation of the pioneering class of Data Protection Officers but also celebrating the inauguration of what will become a cornerstone in our nation’s data protection landscape.

This is a day of inaugural graduation in a program designed to address the critical need for robust data protection mechanisms in our digital era”.

” Our esteemed graduands have successfully completed a rigorous and comprehensive training program, jointly offered by POTRAZ and HIT. This achievement represents a significant milestone in our journey towards establishing a formidable framework for data protection in Zimbabwe.

To see 57 new Data Protection Officers emerge from this inaugural class within just 12 months of curriculum development is a testament to the dedication and foresight of everyone involved”.

He added that the partnership between POTRAZ and HIT has been instrumental in creating a world-class training program that aligns with both national and international standards. While there have been attempts by others to offer data protection training, many have fallen short of the rigorous requirements set by the Cyber and Data Protection Act. Our commitment to delivering a high-quality program through a reputable institution like HIT ensures that our Data Protection Officers are well-equipped to meet the demands of their role with the utmost competence and integrity.

Harare Institute of Technology Vice Chancellor Professor Kanhukamwe said , ” We now have the highest number of computing and engineering disciplines at undergraduate and postgraduate levels in the country. We have produced more than 6,000 graduates in this SET sector, who are now crucial players driving Zimbabwe’s Industrialisation and Modernisation Agenda. As a result of shared passions and destinies, POTRAZ is a partner that allows for meaningful contributions to national development.

To the recipients of this course, you stand at a unique juncture in your journey as Data Protection Officers. You have earned the knowledge, skills, and credentials to excel in this critical role and bring a fresh perspective and innovative ideas to the field.

In today’s digital age, the role of a Data Protection Officer is more critical than ever. With the exponential growth of data and the increasing complexity of data privacy regulations, organisations across the globe are in dire need of professionals who can navigate these challenges with expertise and integrity, safeguarding the privacy and security of personal data.