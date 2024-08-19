NetOne Provided Seamless Connectivity During SADC 44th Summit

Mobile Network Operator Netone provided seamless connectivity during the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit, hosted by Zimbabwe. The summit, which saw the participation of several heads of state and government officials, was a critical event for the region, especially as His Excellency, President Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, assumed the Chairmanship of SADC.

In line with its commitment to innovation, NetOne leveraged advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to ensure uninterrupted communication services throughout the summit. This strategic deployment of AI has not only enhanced network reliability but also underscored NetOne’s role as a key enabler of digital transformation in Zimbabwe and the broader SADC region.

NetOne’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Raphael Mushanawani, expressed his pride in the company’s performance, stating, “Our ability to deliver flawless connectivity during such a significant regional event is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. We are dedicated to supporting the nation’s vision of becoming a digitally connected society.”

Looking ahead, NetOne is set to expand its reach even further with the upcoming commissioning of new base stations in marginalized areas. This initiative, driven by the company’s mission to connect the unconnected, will bring much-needed communication services to communities that have long been underserved.

Chief Commercial Officer, Learnmore Musunda, emphasized the impact of these new base stations, noting, “By extending our network to these remote areas, we are not only improving access to communication but also opening up new opportunities for economic and social development.”

Eng. Raphael Mushanawani also highlighted the importance of inclusive growth, adding, “Our focus on connecting marginalized areas aligns with our broader goal of fostering digital inclusion across the country. We believe that everyone, regardless of their location, deserves access to reliable communication services.”

In addition to these advancements, NetOne continues to make everyday life more convenient for its customers. With the ability to purchase ZESA tokens via *554# and make payments through OneMoney, users can now manage their electricity needs from the comfort of their homes, avoiding the hassle of long queues.