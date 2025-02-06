OpenAI Removes Sign-Up Requirement for ChatGPT Search, Making It Easier to Use

OpenAI has announced a big change: users can now access ChatGPT search without creating an account. This change aims to make AI tools more available and to compete better with companies like Google.

Starting today, anyone around the world can ask questions and get information from ChatGPT without needing to log in. OpenAI hopes this will attract more users as competition in AI grows.

In a blog post, OpenAI said they want to “make AI accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities.” While ChatGPT already has over 100 million weekly users since it launched in November 2022, it still trails behind Google in search engine popularity. Other platforms like Perplexity AI also allow users to access their services without signing up, pushing OpenAI to simplify access.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

To prevent misuse, OpenAI will have stricter rules for users who do not log in. Certain topics, like violence and adult content, will be blocked for these users. Data from their searches may still help improve AI models, but people with accounts can choose not to share their data.

Experts are reacting to this change. Clara Lin from Stanford’s Institute for Human-Centered AI said, “This is a direct challenge to Google Search and other AI companies. Making it easier to use could attract more people, but it might also lead to more misinformation or harmful use.”

Free users without accounts will have limited access and may face restrictions during busy times, while paid users will keep special features, like access to the latest AI models and advanced tools.

However, some privacy advocates are worried. David Park from the AI Ethics Initiative said that allowing anonymous access could make it harder to hold users accountable. “Making it easy to use shouldn’t come at the cost of safety,” he warned, stressing that OpenAI needs to protect against spam and harassment.

This change comes after OpenAI introduced new memory controls in February and ahead of the expected preview of GPT-5. As AI becomes more integrated into search, experts predict ongoing competition focused on speed, accuracy, and building user trust.

With this latest move, OpenAI hopes that making access easier will turn curious users into loyal customers