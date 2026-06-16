Telecommunications giant MTN Group has commenced the rollout of MTN One TV, a new streaming service for TV, movies, documentaries and other content in Africa. The platform is an innovative entertainment proposition designed to make digital video content vastly more accessible, flexible, and culturally relevant for consumers across the continent. So far, the platform is available in Zambia and South Africa while MTN is available in four African countries, South Africa, Nigeria, Zambia and Ghana.

Introduced as a core component of the company’s broader Ambition 2030 strategy, MTN One TV consolidates a diverse array of media into a single ecosystem. The service boasts a rich mix of local African storytelling, live television channels, and premium international programming. However, its standout feature lies in its highly adaptable, market-specific approach to how audiences consume and pay for their entertainment.

Addressing one of the most significant barriers to streaming in Africa which is payment infrastructure, MTN has deeply integrated the platform with its existing fintech platforms. Depending on local market availability, customers will have the freedom to pay for content using everyday mobile airtime, MTN Mobile Money (MoMo), and other localised payment solutions. This strategic integration bypasses the traditional reliance on credit cards, opening up digital streaming to millions of unbanked or underbanked consumers.

To put this into context, imagine a NetOne online streaming platform, you can pay with OneMoney.

The platform also champions flexibility in its viewing models. Rather than enforcing a rigid, one-size-fits-all subscription structure, MTN One TV offers varied access tiers. Customers can choose between free-to-view content, advertising-funded viewing experiences, and pay-as-you-watch access alongside traditional subscription offerings.

Beyond improving the consumer experience, the launch represents a significant boost for the continent’s creative industries. By leveraging MTN’s massive scale in connectivity and digital services, MTN One TV creates lucrative new avenues for African content creators, broadcasters, and advertisers to reach wider audiences, supporting sustainable growth within Africa’s digital economy.

“Entertainment is increasingly becoming an important gateway to digital participation,” said Selorm Adadevoh, MTN Group Chief Commercial, Strategy and Transformation Officer.

“Through MTN One TV, we are leveraging the scale of our connectivity, fintech, and digital capabilities to make relevant content more accessible while creating new opportunities for Africa’s creative and digital economies. This is aligned with our ambition to deliver digital solutions for Africa’s progress.”

The service is being introduced progressively across MTN’s footprint in a phased rollout. This measured approach ensures the platform can adapt to specific local market needs, seamlessly integrate with existing services, and foster localised content partnerships.