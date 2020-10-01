Microsoft Unveils cheap Surface Laptop Model Starting at $549

Microsoft Corp has unveiled the cheapest-ever model of its Surface laptop, aiming to take a larger share of the lucrative notebook computer market by targeting students and budget shoppers.



The Surface Go Laptop, starting at $549, is smaller and lighter than the company’s other notebooks.



It sounds like a slightly different beast, with an Intel 10th-gen i5-1035G1 CPU, 64GB eMMC drive, and 4GB of RAM — all for $US550 ($767). .

It is just a 12.45-inch, 1536 x 1024 resolution touchscreen display, though it also has a full-size keyboard with a (claimed) 1.3mm travel on the keys and a glass trackpad.

For logging in, there’s a 720p webcam with Windows Hello, and if you’re willing to pay more than $US550 ($767), there’s an optional fingerprint sensor packed into the power button. Ports-wise, it’s got the typical Surface Connector, as well as an audio jack and both USB-C and USB-A ports.

As for battery life, Microsoft claims this laptop can last 13 hours on a charge. That’s nearly twice the 7 hours and 19 minutes I got on the Surface Go 2 and far above the average battery life we see from comparable laptops, 8 hours and 29 minutes.

User will get to experience the features by the time it starts shipping on October 13 , those who can’t wait for reviews to drop can start preorders today.

The Surface Laptop Go starts at just $US550 ($767) and will be available in either Ice Blue, Sandstone, or Platinum.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...