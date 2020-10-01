Telecel losses more than 100k subscribers again

Mobile network operator Telecel recored a decline in the number of active subscriptions ,losing 100,321 subscribers in the second quarter of 2020, Potraz report has revealed



The decline is quite becoming a trend since the mobile service provider lost again over 100k subscribers in the first quarter of 2020.



Telecel’s Q2 loss in subscribers is being attributed to the deteriorating economy as well as the COVID19 impact on the telecom industry.

Potraz latest Q2 report states that,” The decline in active mobile subscriptions in the quarter under review may be attributable to the depressed demand in the economy, at both household and industry level.”



” Covid-19 had a direct impact on the operations of both the formal and informal sector, thus negatively affecting real disposable incomes.”



Telecel in the first quarter of 2020 the mobile service provider lost 85,199 subscribers due to limited bas stations and power supply challenges hence subscriber attrition to competitor networks.



The latest report however states that active mobile telephone subscriptions declined by 6.7% to reach 12,798,298 as at 30 June 2020 from 13,724,522 recorded as at 31 March 2020.



Telecel recorded a -12.2% decline while other networks like Econet recorded -8.4% and Netone -0.5%.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...