Instagram Unveils Major Updates: Longer Reels and Redesigned Profile Grid

Instagram has rolled out significant updates aimed at elevating user experience and staying competitive in the ever-evolving social media landscape. The platform, under the leadership of Adam Mosseri, has extended the maximum duration of its popular Reels feature from one minute to three minutes. This change offers content creators greater flexibility to produce engaging and in-depth video content.

In addition to this, Instagram has introduced a redesigned profile grid. Moving away from the traditional square tiles, the new layout incorporates rectangular previews. This update allows users to showcase their content in a way that enhances visual storytelling, offering better content visibility and improved aesthetics for profiles.

These updates are seen as part of Instagram’s broader strategy to remain relevant amid rising competition from platforms like TikTok and YouTube, which have been steadily gaining ground with similar features. By providing extended Reels and a refreshed profile grid, Instagram aims to attract more creators while ensuring a smoother and more visually dynamic experience for its users.

This evolution highlights Instagram’s commitment to innovation as it continues adapting to the demands of a growing and increasingly diverse user base.