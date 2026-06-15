International Federation for Information Processing (IFIP) Vice President Joyce Benza says ICT professionals, researchers, academics, government institutions and private sector players can become members of IFIP through national member societies and women led networks.

Speaking during the launch of IFIP Women in ICT, Benza outlined the federation’s membership structure and its efforts to increase women’s participation and leadership in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

She said women chapter chairs act as national focal points within IFIP member societies, helping to coordinate membership and activities while providing a strong academic, research and professional base for the organisation.

According to Benza, membership is open to a wide range of stakeholders, including professional bodies, universities, research institutions, government departments, private sector companies, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), industry leaders and digital entrepreneurs.

Benza also revealed that IFIP is supporting capacity building across the continent through scholarship opportunities for Master’s degree programmes in ICT related fields in Africa. She said the initiative is aimed at empowering more professionals, particularly women, with advanced digital skills and leadership capabilities needed to drive innovation and digital transformation.

“We are not only creating networks and leadership platforms for women in ICT, but we are also investing in education through scholarship opportunities that enable professionals to pursue Master’s programmes in ICT across Africa,” said Benza.

She said the onboarding framework is designed to ensure legitimacy by bringing together verified, credible and representative members from across the ICT ecosystem.

“Our membership model is built on credibility, inclusivity and collaboration. We want professionals, institutions and industry players to have a platform where they can contribute meaningfully to shaping the future of digital technology,” she said.

Benza added that the model also promotes scalability because many countries already have national ICT associations that can mobilise members quickly and consistently through existing structures.

She further said the initiative prioritises inclusivity by bringing together women from all ICT sectors and at different stages of their careers, creating opportunities for networking, mentorship and leadership development.

“We want women from every corner of the ICT sector and at every stage of their careers to feel represented and supported. Through mentorship, networking and leadership development, we are building a stronger and more inclusive digital future,” Benza said.

The presentation also highlighted IFIP’s alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to gender equality, quality education, innovation, sustainable economic growth and global partnerships.

Benza said membership in IFIP provides a platform for professionals and organisations to collaborate internationally, share knowledge and contribute to policies and innovations shaping the future of digital technology.

She encouraged interested individuals and organisations to engage with their country’s IFIP affiliated member society or women chapter leadership to begin the membership process and participate in national and international ICT initiatives.

Benza is a global ICT leader with deep roots in Africa. She serves as IFIP Vice President with a focus on Africa and is Vice Chair for Women in ICT Africa. She also sits on the board of IP3, a unit of International Federation for Information Processing. In Zimbabwe, she is the immediate past president of Computer Society of Zimbabwe and the founding president of Women in ICT Zimbabwe.