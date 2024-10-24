Harare Classic Body Building 2024 Science On This Saturday

By Ross Moyo

This year’s body building event for the Harare Classic Bodybuilding Competition is happening this upcoming weekend.Bodybuilding is more than sport as in essence it is the science of keeping fit.

According to event organiser, fitness trainer and coach Bunny the show will know no weekend!

“It’s happening this Saturday at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, and I think it would be great to get the word out!”

💪, said Coach Bunny.

Divisions to be covered include , Men’s open building, Men’s physique, Women’s bikini, Men’s fitness and Junior men’s body building.

Musabvunda, Food Outlet Eat n lick and Desouza are amongst major sponsors for the top local-based hulks set to battle for honours in one of the country’s most lucrative competition.

Expected to attend will be previous winners on the stage including inform and current Classic champion.

The purse may exceed last year’s of US$ 2000 for the main prize, with the contest attracting more than 16 senior men bodybuilding athletes.

Anticipation in the men’s physique, is to have Classic, champions from different provinces battling it with other African champions.

The Women Wellness category, champions are also expected to face stiff competition from any available African champions

Organisers are expecting a big turnout and stiff competition at this year’s edition of the Harare Classic.

Harare Body Building and Fitness Training Association (HBBFTA) gives its clarion call to, “Join the Movement. “NFZBBF and IFBB are also supporting the noble cause for fitness.

According to the event organisers, they can be contacted on +263 77 239 6196

7 Arts Theatre Avondale, 52XQ+4FQ, De Noon Rd, Harare, Harare, Zimbabwe.

They further stated

“The season is getting hotter. Come and join us as different divisions demonstrate their dedication to the sport and their commitment to physical excellence.

“Harare Classic body building event offers opportunity to witness impressive physical transformations and the culmination of hard work and dedication in the realm of competitive bodybuilding.”

The organising committee, are thrilled with the support they are recieving.

Certainly, a full line-up is expected to grace the 2024 Harare Classic bodybuilding contest set for the 7 Arts Theatre in the capital on Saturday.

Fire works are promised at this year’s high profile contest expected to see over 100 bodybuilders across all categories battling it out for cash prizes and medals.

This year’s Harare classic has attracted athletes from Zimbabwe, and other parts of Africa.