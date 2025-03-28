Greats Systems Empowers Zimbabweans SMEs with Digital Solutions

Bridging the gap between small businesses and technology with innovative digital solutions

Small businesses in Zimbabwe face numerous challenges, from lack of digital infrastructure to limited market access. Greats Systems, a local software development company, is tackling these issues head-on by providing innovative digital solutions tailored for small to medium enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking at the Innovative Week Zimbabwe 2025 ICT Startup Policy Hackathon, Greats System CEO, Innocent Greats shared how the company is revolutionizing SME operations through automation, digital record-keeping, and e-commerce integration.

“Our main aim and vision is solving software problems for small to medium enterprises,” Greats said.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Founded in 2015 as a college project, Greats Systems has grown into a leader in web and mobile app development, blockchain solutions, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. The company’s latest innovation, Filtrate, is designed to bridge the gap between informal traders and formal markets, offering tools for commodity distribution, business formalization, and efficient sales tracking.

To ensure widespread adoption, the company actively engages businesses in Mbare, Sakubva, and Area 8, as well as farmers focusing on value addition and livestock production. Recognizing that many entrepreneurs struggle with digital platforms, Filtrate offers WhatsApp chatbots, SMS-based services, and AI-driven automation to simplify transactions and market access.

However, Zimbabwe’s digital transformation is not without challenges. Regulatory compliance, data costs, and low digital literacy hinder SME adoption of tech solutions.

“Most of the people that need to use our platforms are not tech savvy. They understand the market but struggle beyond WhatsApp and Facebook,”He said.

To overcome these barriers, Greats Systems has developed SMS enabled product listings, allowing rural traders to list their goods via simple text messages, which the system converts into marketplace entries. This approach ensures inclusivity and boosts small business participation in the digital economy.

Despite the hurdles, Greats remains committed to empowering SMEs through digital transformation, believing that technology-driven business solutions are key to Zimbabwe’s economic growth.