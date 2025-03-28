Zimbabwe Takes Leap Towards Digital Transformation with Roving ICT Expo

Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Honorable Tatenda Mavetera, has launched the Digitalize Zimbabwe Roving Rural and Urban ICT expo in Bindura

Story by Tichaona Wangotse

Speaking at the event held at Chipadze Stadium, Minister Mavetera emphasized that Digitalize Zimbabwe is a life-changing program.

“The Digitalize Zimbabwe initiative was born from a critical realization that there exists a gap between the government’s digital transformative efforts and public awareness of these life-changing programs,” Mavetera explained.

The expo is part of a nationwide campaign to accelerate Zimbabwe’s digital transformation. It showcases the latest advancements in information and communication technologies (ICTs), bringing together industry leaders, innovators, policymakers, and the public. The goal is to explore the potential of digital solutions in driving economic growth and improving public service delivery.

Minister Mavetera stressed the importance of digital literacy in driving entrepreneurship, improving education, and uplifting communities.

This aligns with the government’s vision of leaving no one and no place behind in terms of ICT.

The Digitalize Zimbabwe initiative was first launched in Karoi, Mashonaland West Province, in July 2024.

The program includes the Roving ICT Expo, which travels across the country to promote digital inclusion and provide opportunities for citizens to engage with advanced technologies