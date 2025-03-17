Gemini Takes Over: What Google’s AI Shift Means for Zimbabwe

The writing has been on the wall for a while, and now it’s official—Google Assistant is being replaced by Gemini. Google has confirmed that in the coming months, users worldwide, will be transitioned to Gemini as the default AI assistant across various devices. Once this change takes full effect, Google Assistant will be completely removed, and users will no longer have access to it.

For now, Android users can still choose to revert to Google Assistant, even on newer devices shipping with Gemini pre-installed. However, this option will soon disappear as Google makes the shift permanent. This change is not just limited to smartphones—it extends to smartwatches, Android Auto, tablets, smart home devices, smart TVs, and audio gear. Essentially, any gadget that previously relied on Google Assistant will now run on Gemini.

So, what does this mean for Zimbabwean users? The good news is that Gemini will retain most of the features people loved about Google Assistant, including smart home controls, lock screen access, routines, song detection, and messaging. Gemini is also designed to be more integrated with Google’s ecosystem, making it easier to handle tasks in apps like Gmail, Drive, and Docs, as well as third-party apps such as WhatsApp and Spotify. Google has promised that Gemini will also improve experiences across home devices like smart speakers and TVs, although the exact timeline for these changes remains unclear.

For Zimbabweans who rely on Google Assistant for their daily digital interactions, this transition could be both exciting and challenging. On the positive side, Gemini is expected to be smarter and more efficient, particularly in handling reminders, calendar events, Google Maps queries, and YouTube recommendations. Additionally, its awareness of on-screen context could make multitasking smoother. However, there are concerns about data accessibility, as Zimbabwe still faces internet connectivity challenges in certain areas. The shift to Gemini might demand higher data usage, which could pose an issue for users on limited or expensive mobile data plans.

In terms of device compatibility, Gemini will be available on phones with at least 2GB of RAM running Android 10 or later, as well as iPhones running iOS 16 or newer. For headphones, the virtual assistant will match the one installed on the connected phone. However, Android Go devices, which were designed for budget-conscious markets like Zimbabwe, will not be upgraded to Gemini, signaling the end of an era for low-spec Google devices.

For those worried about activation, there’s no need for concern. The familiar “Hey Google” hotword will still work to summon Gemini, just as it did with Google Assistant. Until the transition is complete, devices that haven’t received the update will continue running Google Assistant without limitations.

As Zimbabwe continues to embrace digital transformation, AI-powered assistants like Gemini will play a crucial role in making everyday tech interactions more seamless. Whether it’s for business, education, or personal productivity, this shift marks a new chapter in how Zimbabweans interact with technology. The key challenge remains ensuring that AI advancements like Gemini are accessible and practical for users across all demographics, from urban professionals to rural entrepreneurs.