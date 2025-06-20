Fastjet Soars into Africa’s Top 10 Airlines for 2025

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s fastjet has earned a spot among the continent’s aviation elite, securing 10th place in the 2025 Skytrax rankings of Africa’s best airlines. This marks a significant achievement for the Zimbabwe-owned carrier, which continues to grow its presence across regional skies.

At the top of the list, Ethiopian Airlines retained its crown as the Best Airline in Africa — a title it has now held for seven consecutive years. Widely regarded as the continent’s aviation benchmark, Ethiopian continues to set the pace in fleet expansion, service quality, and international reach.

Africa’s aviation industry is undergoing a transformation, with carriers investing in modern aircraft, expanding routes, and enhancing service standards to compete with leading global airlines. This upward trend was reflected in the latest World Airline Awards — often referred to as the “Oscars of the Aviation Industry.”

Organized by Skytrax, the rankings are based on the world’s largest airline passenger satisfaction survey, with input from travelers across more than 100 nationalities. The 2025 results reflect votes collected between September 2024 and May 2025.

Africa’s Top 10 Airlines in 2025 — Skytrax Rankings:

1. Ethiopian Airlines

2. Air Mauritius

3. RwandAir

4. South African Airways

5. Egyptair

6. Royal Air Maroc

7. Kenya Airways

8. FlySafair

9. LIFT

10. fastjet

Fastjet’s entry into the top 10 underscores the growing reputation of Zimbabwe’s aviation sector and signals the airline’s commitment to service excellence and regional connectivity. As African airlines continue to climb in global recognition, the sky is no longer the limit — it’s just the beginning.