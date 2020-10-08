Facebook removes President Trump’s post falsely saying flu is more deadly than COVID-19



Facebook on Tuesday removed a post from President Trump in which he falsely claimed that COVID-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu.

The post was removed fro breaking its rules agains COVID19 misinformation.

His post on Tuesday falsely equated COVID-19 to the seasonal flu.

Trump wrote on Facebook and Twitter that America had “learned to live with” the upcoming flu season, “just like we are learning to live with” COVID-19 — which, Trump incorrectly asserted, is “in most populations far less lethal!!!..”

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week and spent the weekend at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before being discharged.

Twitter did not remove a tweet with the same message, but it added a warning label and restricted interactions with the post.

In August, Facebook and Twitter removed a post by Trump for containing false claims about COVID-19. The post contained a video of President during a Fox News interview in which he falsely claimed that children are “almost immune” to the virus

