iPhone 12 Launch Date Revealed, hints on 5G Support

Apple announced that it would be hosting a special event on October 13, it is expected to launch the next iPhone 12 series in the event.

On Tuesday the company sent invitations with the slogan “Hi, Speed”.

There is already a lot of speculation about what the catchphrase “Hi, speed” might mean.



Usually, these cryptic lines on Apple invite contain a hint as to what’s being released. This time around, the clue could be towards 5G,

The tech giant is reportedly readying as many as four new iPhones, all boasting of OLED screens and 5G connectivity.



Current rumors point to a lineup consisting of the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.



The iPhone 12 is rumoured to have a more boxy design with flat edges, similar to the look of the iPad Pro. The iPhone 12 may also be Apple’s first device to support 5G connectivity. Additionally, the Pro line is expected to include a new LiDAR sensor that would give the iPhone 3D depth mapping capabilities.

