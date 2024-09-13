Embrace AI In Education System; Dandemutande

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to transform the education system in Zimbabwe in various ways by improving learning outcomes and preparing students for success in an increasingly digital world, Dandemutande head of Digital Transformations Edward Chikoto urged schools to embrace AI in education.

Chikoto was speaking at the Digital Education Indaba for Sustainability Development in Zimbabwean Education which was held today in Harare by Internet Society Zimbabwe Chapter.

“Most teachers are afraid of AI and technology, that gap between educationists and students need to be closed henceforth there is need for training and at Dandemutande we provide platforms in training, promoting and assistance in that area.

AI can assist students direct in the field of expertise because they can explore career options, identify strengths and develop skills”.

During the indaba computer science students from Harare High, Seke 1 High and Allan Wilson showcased their initiatives in implementing AI driven solutions.