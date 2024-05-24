Econet Victoria Falls Marathon 2024 Sees Surge ln Global Participation

The 2024 Econet Victoria Falls Marathon is poised to welcome over 5,500 participants from across the globe, showcasing a remarkable rise in the number of athletes and running enthusiasts eager to partake in this prestigious event.

Econet Wireless Chief Executive Douglas Mboweni expressed the company’s enthusiasm for the marathon, slated for Sunday, July 7, in the picturesque town of Victoria Falls. “We are looking forward to the marathon and are thrilled by the ever-growing local and international appeal of the event, an indicator that more and more people are adopting wellness and a healthy lifestyle. It’s clear that the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon has become a major highlight on the global marathon calendar, and we are excited to welcome runners from all over the world to this great event,” Mboweni stated.

The 2024 marathon, themed “Road to Victory,” offers a range of distances to cater to all levels of runners. Participants can choose from the full 42km marathon, the 21km half marathon, a team relay with two runners covering 10.5km each, or the popular 7.5km Family Fun Run.

Now in its 16th year, the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon has cemented its status as a top-tier African running event. The race’s scenic route takes participants through the stunning landscapes and wildlife-rich areas surrounding the iconic Victoria Falls, providing a truly unforgettable running experience.

Mboweni also emphasized the marathon’s significant impact on tourism, noting, “The Econet Vic Falls Marathon is now more than just a race; it’s a catalyst for local and international tourism. There is no doubt the event has become a tool for positive change in our local communities.” He added that the influx of visitors to Victoria Falls from around the world boosts tourism, benefiting local businesses, hotels, lodges, and the entire travel and tourism industry.