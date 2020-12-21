Econet losses 163k subscribers in Q3 of 2020

Mobile network operator Econet experienced a decrease of active subscribers in the third quarter of 2020 POTRAZ has revealed.

The MNO is reported to have being the only network to loose subscribers.

According to the regulatory authority econet lost 163, 884 subscribers compared to the number recorded in the second quarter.

In its latest sector performance report Potraz said that , “ Econet lost subscriber market share by 1.8%.”

“The number of active subscriptions declined by 1.8 % to record 8,603,084 in the third quarter of 2020 from 8,766,968

recorded in the second quarter of 2020. “

Meanwhile , mobile operator Telecel market share remained at 5.7% as recored in the Second quarter.

While Netone gained 149, 104 subscribers in the Q3 gaining a market share of 1.8%

On the other hand the total number of active subscriptions declined by 0.1%.

“Active mobile telephone subscriptions declined by 0.1% to reach 12,783,785 as at 30 September, 2020, from 12,798,298 recorded as at 30 June, 2020.”

The decline caused the mobile penetration rate to decline by 0.1% to reach 87.7% from 87.8% recorded in the previous quarter.

Potraz revealed that total active mobile subscriptions have been consistently declining over the course of 2020.