Econet Wireless has introduced a new suite of mobile data packages named XtraData. Available via the *143# USSD menu, these packages combine a standard main data allocation with an anytime bonus data allocation, probably better compared to the off peak option. Subscribers can select bundles based on different validity periods.

Bundle Breakdown and Validity

The new product line features five pricing tiers:

• $5 Bundle: 2.5GB Main Data (valid for 7 days) and 2.5GB Bonus Data (valid for 24 hours). Total: 5GB.

• $10 Bundle: 5GB Main Data (valid for 14 days) and 5GB Bonus Data (valid for 3 days). Total: 10GB.

• $15 Bundle: 10GB Main Data (valid for 21 days) and 5GB Bonus Data (valid for 5 days). Total: 15GB.

• $25 Bundle: 15GB Main Data (valid for 30 days) and 10GB Bonus Data (valid for 7 days). Total: 25GB.

• $35 Bundle: 20GB Main Data (valid for 30 days) and 15GB Bonus Data (valid for 10 days). Total: 35GB.

While the main data remains active for up to a month on the higher tiers, the accompanying bonus data carries significantly shorter expiration windows, ranging from 24 hours to 10 days depending on the package chosen.

The new packages alter the affordability dynamic when compared to Econet’s existing Private WiFi and SmartSuite options. Standard Private WiFi packages are priced at $9 for 4GB and $13 for 10GB. If subscribers fully utilize both the main and bonus allocations, the Extra Data bundles drop the cost to a flat $1.00 per gigabyte. However, Private WiFi offers a uniform 30-day validity across all tiers, unlike the cheaper Extra Data options.

Econet’s fixed-wireless SmartSuite packages still provide cheaper bulk data, with options like 50GB for $30 and 75GB for $40. Despite the lower per-gigabyte rate, SmartSuite requires a geo-locked CPE router hardware purchase starting at $48. This gives the new Extra Data bundles an advantage for mobile users seeking high data volumes without upfront equipment costs.

To access the XtraData bundles, dial *143# , select the data option, and then select XtraData