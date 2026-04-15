By Ross Moyo

Econet is gearing up to launch its AI programme, a milestone event that promises to revolutionize the future of artificial intelligence. The event, scheduled to take place today, April 15, 2026, is expected to bring together industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators to explore the potential impact of AI on various sectors.Minister of ICT, Tatenda Mavetera will grace occasion as guest of honour, Group CEO Douglas Mboweni as CEO with his deputy Gift Chimanikire and CEO Econet AI Navdeep Kapur and Chief Commercial and Products Officer Edith Matekaire taking the spotlight as well.

The programme’s agenda is packed with exciting activities, including arrival of guests, opening prayer, remarks, icebreakers, and a closing prayer. The highlight of the event will be the guest of honor speech, followed by an AI exhibition tour.

The Econet AI Launch Programme aims to introduce Econet AI and its potential impact on the world. With AI transforming industries and redefining the way we live and work, this event is poised to be a game-changer.

As AI continues to evolve, it’s crucial to address the cybersecurity challenges associated with its integration. Space exploration, for instance, relies heavily on AI, making it vulnerable to cyber threats.

The event will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with AI experts and explore the latest innovations in the field.

Econet’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement is evident in its efforts to harness the power of AI.

The AI exhibition tour promises to be an eye-opener, showcasing cutting-edge AI solutions and applications.

The event’s focus on AI’s potential impact on various sectors, including healthcare, finance, and education, is particularly noteworthy.

As AI becomes increasingly integral to our lives, events like the Econet AI Launch Programme play a vital role in promoting awareness and understanding.

The programme’s emphasis on collaboration and knowledge sharing is expected to foster meaningful connections among attendees.

Econet’s vision for a future powered by AI is inspiring, and this event is a significant step towards realizing that vision.

The Econet AI Launch Programme is set to be a landmark event in the AI landscape, and its outcomes are eagerly anticipated.