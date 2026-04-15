By Ross Moyo

EcoCash has alerted customers to intermittent service issues with its USSD code *151#.

The notice, dated April 14, 2026, informs customers that they can still transact using the EcoCash mobile app.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate customers’ patience and understanding,” said an EcoCash spokesperson.

The technical team is working to restore normal service, and any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. Customers are advised to switch to the EcoCash mobile app for seamless transactions.

The EcoCash mobile app offers a range of services, including money transfer, bill payments, and airtime top-up. Customers can download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

“We are committed to providing reliable and efficient services to our customers,” said the spokesperson.

The intermittent service issue is expected to be resolved soon, and EcoCash apologizes for any inconvenience caused to its customers.

In the meantime, customers can use the EcoCash mobile app to conduct transactions. The app is available on both Android and iOS devices.

The EcoCash team is working tirelessly to resolve the issue. Customers can contact the EcoCash helpline for assistance.

“The security of our customers’ accounts is our top priority,” said the spokesperson.

The helpline is available 24/7, and customers can also reach out to EcoCash on social media for support.

EcoCash values its customers and is committed to providing excellent service. The company apologizes again for the inconvenience caused.

The intermittent service issue does not affect the security of customers’ accounts. EcoCash assures customers that their transactions are safe and secure.

Customers can continue to use the EcoCash mobile app for their transactions. The app is secure and reliable.

“We will provide updates on the resolution of the issue,” said the spokesperson.

EcoCash is a leading mobile payment service provider in Zimbabwe, committed to innovation and excellence.