DStv Removes 12 Channels

Digital Satellite Television (DStv) has cut down 12 channels including PBS Kids on the 31st of August and only added one channel, these adjustments are not unusual, as parent company MultiChoice regularly reviews and updates the satellite service’s linear line-up.

MultiChoice said, “This is done to ensure we deliver unbeatable content and that our DStv and GOtv services cater for our customers’ needs and viewing requirements and the decision to add or cut channels is typically based on multiple factors, including viewership numbers and content appeal”.

The decision to add or cut channels is typically based on multiple factors, including viewership numbers and content appeal and while the number of channels removed during the year is significant, many could be considered smaller or more niche offerings.