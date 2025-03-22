ClicknPay Launches Revolutionary E-Commerce Marketplace and Remittance Services

ClicknPay, a trusted leader in digital payments, has unveiled its innovative E-commerce Marketplace and Remittance Services, marking a major milestone move poised to transform the digital economy in Zimbabwe and beyond. These new offerings are designed to provide a seamless, secure, and accessible platform for shopping, selling, and sending money, catering to the needs of both businesses and individuals.

ClicknPay’s marketplace is set to revolutionise the way Zimbabweans shop and sell goods and services. Inspired by global giants like Amazon, this platform offers a unique and convenient shopping experience, bringing together buyers and sellers on a secure digital platform. Unlike traditional marketplaces, ClicknPay integrates seamless mobile money to cater to the everyday Zimbabwean and digital payment options, ensuring smooth transactions with minimal hassle.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Speaking to Technomag, ClicknPay CEO, Mr. Lee Masuka stated,

“While applications like Amazon are created for big countries like the USA, ClicknPay Marketplace has features specifically designed to cater to Africa. Most people in Zimbabwe don’t have a proper stocking mechanism, Visa, and Mastercards, hence the platform lets them use their mobile wallets like Ecocash and OneMoney.”

This new platform allows everyday Zimbabweans to sell from clothing to sweet potatoes or basic commodities. Sellers no longer need to build their own e-commerce websites as ClicknPay handles everything, from listing products to managing transactions, making it easier for small businesses and individual sellers to access millions of customers and expand their reach locally and internationally, including buyers in the diaspora who are looking to purchase goods, pay bills, or services for their loved ones back home.

As of now, the E-commerce marketplace allows sellers to sell to countries like Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the UK and South Africa will be enabled soon. “We are aiming to extend to around 15 countries in the near future,” said Mr. Masuka. Buyers can access a wide range of products from across Zimbabwe and beyond, making it easier to find what they need without geographical limitations.

Those interested can apply on the ClicknPay website. Verification is done online without the need for applicants to visit any offices physically. The company also provides a team to help manage operations. According to the CEO, there is currently a three-month promotion that allows those interested to register for free and start selling.

With internet cyber-attacks on the rise, transactions on ClicknPay’s E-Commerce Marketplace are processed in real-time, reducing the risk of fraud and delays. This ensures security by providing vetted vendors who offer quality goods or services.

Mr. Masuka further confirmed that ClicknPay has partnered with trusted delivery providers like Zimpost to offer home delivery services.

Customers can pay via mobile money, bank transfer, or card, with access to exclusive discounts and promotions. The integrated mobile and USSD shopping enables users to shop via the ClicknPay app or dial *788#, making e-commerce accessible even without internet access. This feature is particularly beneficial for users in areas with limited internet connectivity.

In addition to the E-commerce Marketplace, ClicknPay has also launched its Remittance Services, making it easier and more affordable for people to send money to Zimbabwe and other African countries. Traditional remittance options often come with hidden fees and long processing times, but ClicknPay Remit offers a transparent, cost-effective, and near-instant solution for money transfers.

Mr. Masuka highlighted that the marketplace isn’t just about buying and selling goods but also allows users to pay bills directly through the platform, buy or sell services. Asked about what makes this platform unique, he said,