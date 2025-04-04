Bronix Technologies: How a Bulawayo-Born Startup is Building Zimbabwe’s Digital Future

From DesignRush-recognized websites to AI-powered marketplaces, Msipha Remekedzo’s startup proves world-class tech can be homegrown.

In a modest office on Stoke Road, a quiet tech revolution is unfolding. Msipha Remekedzo, a determined Zimbabwean software developer, is leading Bronix Technologies—a homegrown startup that’s proving world-class digital solutions can be built right here in Zimbabwe.

By Lloyd Takawira

For Remekedzo, the journey has always been about more than just coding—it’s about proving that Zimbabwean innovators can compete on the global stage.

“This isn’t just about my company,” he says. “It’s about showing what’s possible when we invest in local talent. We don’t have to wait for foreign tech—we can build our own solutions, right here, that actually understand our people’s needs.”

Global Recognition from DesignRush

The company, which operates under Netritek Solutions, has recently gained international attention after being featured by DesignRush, a leading global platform that highlights top-tier design and development agencies. The recognition came after Bronix delivered an exceptional website for The Grange Christian School, featuring an immersive homepage video, seamless navigation, and a mobile-responsive design that sets a new standard for educational platforms in Zimbabwe.

True to DesignRush, if one takes a closer look at its immersive homepage video of The Grange Schools website, it doesn’t just show classrooms—it transports visitors into the school’s vibrant environment. The clean, mobile-friendly design makes critical information accessible with just a thumb-scroll.

“Recognition from DesignRush wasn’t just about us,” says Remekedzo. “It proved something important: Zimbabwean developers can produce work that stands alongside the world’s best.”

A Vision for Smart, Local Solutions

But Bronix Technologies isn’t just about sleek websites. The startup is on a mission to build affordable, scalable tech that solves real Zimbabwean problems—from education and tourism to e-commerce and SME empowerment.

One of its most ambitious projects is ZListings, an AI-powered search platform designed to simplify how Zimbabweans find goods and services. Instead of scrolling endlessly through listings, users can simply type—or even speak—a request like, “I need sadza and beef for 3nearAvondale”∗or∗“Alodgefor3nearAvondale”∗or∗“Alodgefor25 per night in Masvingo.” The platform then filters registered businesses, compares prices and reviews, and delivers the best options—creating a dynamic, two-way marketplace that benefits both consumers and vendors.

“Most search platforms make you work,” explains Remekedzo. “ZListings works for you. It’s not just a tool—it’s a new way for Zimbabweans to connect with local businesses.”

Looking ahead, Bronix plans deeper AI integrations and nationwide expansion for ZListings. Yet despite the rapid growth, Remekedzo remains committed to keeping the company’s roots firmly in Zimbabwe.

“We could chase international clients, but our biggest impact is here,” he says. “When a small business gets its first customer through ZListings, or a parent accesses a school portal we built—that’s what keeps us going.